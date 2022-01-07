Just dropping by or staying a while? Impractical Jokers alum Joe Gatto appears to still be living with his now-estranged wife, Bessy Gatto, following the announcement of their split.

The comedian posted a photo of one of the Gatto family’s dogs, Biscotti, via Twitter and Instagram on Friday, January 7. The adorable pup was peering out the window at the snowfall in the image. Biscotti was seated in what appeared to be the same couch that Bessy, 39, has included on her Instagram page in their house.

Joe, 45, and Bessy announced their split on each other’s respective Instagram pages on December 31, 2021, with Joe’s post also including his departure from the TruTV reality show.

“I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished,” Joe captioned his heartfelt Instagram post. “However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now, I need to focus on being the best father and coparent to our two incredible kids.”

The now-separated duo share children Milan and Remington Gatto.

Bessy also vowed she and her estranged husband would “always be a family to our two beautiful kids and we look forward to coparenting together,” in her Instagram announcement that day.

Being that the two claimed their breakup is “amicable,” it wouldn’t be a surprise if Joe is still living with Bessy and their children. Not only that, but their dedication to the youngsters could also be a factor in Joe’s possible choice to remain in the family home. However, the two have not clarified the status of their living arrangements.

Following their statements, Bessy posted a cryptic video via TikTok, insinuating that she is the “broken thing” in her house. In the video, Bessy snuggled next to one of her dogs and appeared glum.

The former couple tied the knot in 2013, three years after she moved from California to New York City to eventually live with Joe and fellow Impractical Jokers star, James “Murr” Murray. Bessy once shared her walk down memory lane with followers, uploading two photos of her, Joe and Murr, 45.

“9 years ago today I packed my bags and left California to move in with these 2 goofy people and life has never been the same,” she captioned her Instagram post in August 2019. “N.Y. has been a crazy ride but I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

After Joe announced he was leaving Impractical Jokers in 2021, the three remaining comedians of the original Tenderloins comedy troupe — Murr, Brian “Q” Quinn and Sal Vulcano — shared an update in a joint statement that was posted to their respective Instagram accounts on New Year’s Eve.

“Hi everyone, so here we are,” the statement read. “After all these years together, we never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe. White we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship with the Impractical Jokers fans going, and keep working with the members of our team that we consider family. With the support of our fans, we’ll get back to making a new chapter of Impractical Jokers in January.”