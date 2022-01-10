Impractical Jokers alum Joe Gatto gave a rare update on his life and career on Monday, January 10, amid his split from wife Bessy Gatto. Although he previously announced he is quitting the truTV show, the comedian revealed he would still be appearing on his solo standup tour.

“When I committed to my upcoming series of shows starting in the Midwest this week, I obviously had no idea what life would look like at this moment,” Joe, 45, wrote via Instagram, along with a schedule of his tour. “Regardless, we can all use some laughter and kindness right now, and I’ll therefore be keeping all of my dates. Excited to share some laughs with the fans in Iowa this weekend and all over the country in the weeks and months to come.”

While it seems the Staten Island native is still focusing on his comedy career, Joe also shared a sweet anecdote about his son one day prior on Sunday, January 9. Joe and Bessy, 39, share two children — daughter Milana and son Remington.

Feeling a little under the weather. My son just brought me a Twinkie and said “This will make you feel better Dad.” What a sweet kid and damn does he know me! — Joe Gatto (@Joe_Gatto) January 9, 2022

“Feeling a little under the weather. My son just brought me a Twinkie and said, ‘This will make you feel better Dad.’ What a sweet kid, and damn, does he know me!” the Jokers Wild alum tweeted about his 4-year-old.

Joe previously revealed on December 31 that he was leaving Impractical Jokers after a decade due to issues in his “personal life.”

“Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids,” he wrote via Instagram at the time.

His estranged wife relocated to New York City from Los Angeles in 2010 to move in with Joe, who was living with costar James Murray. At the time, the roommates, along with Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano, were developing what later became Impractical Jokers.

“Nine years ago today, I packed my bags and left California to move in with these 2 goofy people and life has never been the same. N.Y. has been a crazy ride but I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Bessy wrote via Instagram in 2019, reminiscing about that chapter in their lives.

Joe and Bessy wed in 2013. Besides sharing their two kids, the pair are also very passionate about animals and have adopted a whole pack of senior-aged rescue dogs.

The standup comedian shocked fans when he announced that not only is his marriage ending, but he is also leaving Impractical Jokers.

“Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh,” he wrote about the decision in his lengthy announcement. “And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them.”