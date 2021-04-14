John Cena and Wife Shay Spotted Packing on the PDA After Nikki Bella Fights Over Him at WrestleMania

Loved up! John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh were spotted packing on the PDA in Vancouver, Canada on Monday, April 12, just one day after John’s ex-fiancée, Nikki Bella, fought a fellow wrestler for making a joke about their relationship at WrestleMania 37.

In photos obtained by Just Jared, Shay, 31, held onto the 43-year-old’s bicep as the couple walked around together before grabbing some lunch. John wore a white tee and black shorts while his lady love rocked a purple zip-up hoodie and black leggings. They both accessorized with face masks.

The outing came the day after Nikki, 37, threw hands over a comment about the Blockers star during the Sunday, April 11, special. “I don’t know what you two twin idiots are doing over here looking like Elmo, OK? I don’t know if you heard, but John Cena is not here tonight,” WWE star Bayley said to the Total Bellas star after she and twin sister Brie Bella interrupted her chat with Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil. Nikki immediately smacked the microphone out of the wrestler’s hand, and they proceeded to fight.

On March 31, the E! personality gushed over the former wrestler during her WWE Hall of Fame speech. “John, thank you for teaching me a lot about this business and truly helping me find my fearless side,” she sung the Trainwreck star’s praises during the ceremony.

Nikki and John were together for six years before breaking off their engagement and splitting for good in May 2018. The Dancing With the Stars alum — who is now mother to son Matteo, whom she shares with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev — revealed it happened because she and John were not on the same page about having a family.

“We wanted different things,” Nikki told Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump while reflecting on the breakup in December 2020. “I really wanted to be a mom and he didn’t want to be a father. In the end, he was like, ‘Look, I will give you a kid,’ but I knew deep down in his heart it’s not what he wanted. And I was so afraid that years down the road he would just have regrets and resent me for making him a father.”

John and Shay got married in October 2020 after a year and a half of dating.