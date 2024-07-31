Jordan Chiles Shows MyKayla Skinner ‘Blocked’ Simone Biles

Jordan Chiles confirmed that the beef between Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner continued to simmer between the two women when she posted receipts showing MyKayla had blocked Simone on Instagram.

“When she blocks Simone,” Jordan, 23, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 31, alongside a picture of Simone’s phone.

In the photo, MyKayla’s Instagram account with a message that read, “No posts yet,” which is the social media platform’s way of letting someone know they’ve been blocked.

Jordan shared the photo shortly after Simone, 27, posted, “Oop [sic] I’ve been blocked,” via X.

This newest round in the feud between MyKayla, 27, and Simone came after she seemed to respond to her 2020 Olympic teammate’s shade with a post celebrating the U.S. women’s gymnasts’ gold medal win.

“Lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions,” Simone wrote alongside the image of herself, Jordan, Suni Lee, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera on Tuesday, July 30.

Fans quickly made the connection between Simone’s caption and MyKayla’s comments from June about this year’s Olympic gymnasts. Several rushed to the comments with their opinions about the drama between the women, including Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney, Simone’s husband, Jonathan Owens, and gold medal winner Nastia Liukin.

“F AROUND AND FIND OUT,” Jonathan, 29, wrote.

McKayla, 28, added, “It doesn’t get more iconic than this. She f’d around n found out fr. Feels like I need to apologize just to redeem my first name.”

Elsa / Getty Images

Nastia, 34, chimed in with, “Mic drop.”

During the Olympic trials in June, MyKayla spoke about her decision to not try out for this year’s team. However, she also added some less-than-flattering comments about the women who landed spots on the team.

“Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t what it used to be. I mean, obviously, a lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic,” MyKayla said during a YouTube video. “A lot of girls don’t work as hard. It’s hard, too, because of SafeSport. Coaches can’t get on athletes which in some ways is really good but at the same time, to get to where you need to be in gymnastics you do have to be … a little aggressive, a little intense.”

Jordan’s mom, Gina Chiles, and Simone both seemed to respond to Mykayla’s remarks at the time.

“Whoa. She really said that out loud and posted it. That’s something,” Gina wrote via X on July 3.

Simone noted that “not everyone needs a mic and a platform” via Threads on the same day.

MyKayla has since apologized for her comments and claimed that they were “misunderstood.”

“A lot of the stuff I was talking about wasn’t always necessarily about the current team because I love and support all the girls that made it and I’m so proud of them,” MyKayla explained via her Instagram Stories the week of July 5. “It was more about going back into my own gym and the work ethic is different compared to when we were doing gymnastics in the Marta [Karolyi] era.”