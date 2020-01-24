Movin’ on up in so little time! Jordyn Woods revealed that she has been nominated for a Shorty Award on January 23, just three short months after starting her YouTube channel back in October 2019.

“I just found out that I was nominated for a Shorty Award for Best Breakout YouTuber of the Year!” the influencer gushed on her Instagram Stories. “So I’m going to show you guys how to vote for me, please share the love and swipe up.” The video also included a heart GIF that said “Thank you” inside it. So sweet!

Instagram

Plus, the model’s mama and manager Elizabeth Woods also shared congratulations on her own Instagram feed. “Thank you @youtube @shortyawards for @jordynwoods nomination,” she captioned the official image for the recognition, adding the prayer hands and red heart emojis. “Such a pleasant surprise,” she concluded, adding three more prayer hands emojis.

Though Jordy published her first video on the channel three months back, she actually created the vlogging space back in August 2016, according to her channel info. Interestingly enough, she didn’t seem to take to the practice until fairly recently — but considering her newfound acting career, we could see why she would gravitate toward the platform.

“I actually believe in trying everything and it was something that just kind of happened organically and I tried it out and I ended up loving it so it’s just part of my story, my career path,” she revealed exclusively to Life & Style back in mid-December.

Plus, the brunette beauty also got real with LS about her goals and aspirations for 2020 … and TBH, we think this milestone recognition fits the bill for how Jordyn envision her new year.

“Ultimately just good health, good vibes, good friends, positivity. We’re going to kick 2020’s butt — new decade, new energy,” she explained, adding in what she hopes everyone will strive for this year. “Just having a good time and being happy and having fun ultimately. Just make sure you have fun in everything you do so when you work your butt off, it doesn’t feel like work.”

Amen to that. Looks like this babe has a lot of not-work to look forward to this year, especially possibly winning this award! Congrats, Jordy.