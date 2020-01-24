Like mother, like daughter! Jordyn Woods‘ mom, Elizabeth Woods, took to Instagram on Thursday, January 23, to clap back at trolls who think her daughter’s butt isn’t real, claiming that the 22-year-old gets it from her mama.

“[Yes], @jordynwoods is my daughter, which means she has my genetics,” she began her IG caption. “We have ass naturally! No one has gotten any butt lifts .. This is one of the craziest things that I keep reading … Let’s focus on important things everyone and make a positive change.” Yes, queen!

Courtesy Elizabeth Woods/Instagram

Fortunately, the curvy model doesn’t pay too much mind to the negative comments about her. So how does Jordyn deal with all of it? Well, not taking things too seriously helps. “I see a lot of things that people say about me and instead of letting it get to me, I kind of just laugh about it and realize that, like I said before, whatever people are saying about you it’s most likely because they’re dealing with something in their own life that they’re unhappy with, so I just wish them well,” she exclusively told Life & Style in December 2019.

Jordyn Woods/Instagram

When asked what’s the best way to deal with the haters, Jordyn reiterated how important it is to stay true to yourself and do what makes you happy. “Just really be yourself and be authentic to who you are, and don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do something or you can’t wear something, or you can’t look a certain way,” she divulged. “Because you control your destiny and your body and normally when someone says something negative to you, it’s a reflection of what they’re dealing with internally.”

Besides, no one can rain on the brunette beauty’s parade — especially since 2020 kicked off. In regards to her New Year’s resolutions, she said, “Ultimately just good health, good vibes, good friends, positivity.”

Jordyn continued, “We’re going to kick 2020’s butt — new decade, new energy … Just having a good time and being happy and having fun ultimately,” she continued. “Just make sure you have fun in everything you do so when you work your butt off, it doesn’t feel like work.” Get it, girl!