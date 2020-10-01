She’s glowing! Jordyn Woods looked positively radiant while stepping out for a date night with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns on Wednesday, September 30. The newly minted couple hit up celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu — and the up-and-coming actress, 23, was definitely dressed for the occasion.

Jordyn rocked an all-black outfit consisting of strappy sandals, leather pants, a cropped cardigan and, of course, a matching face mask. As for the model’s accessories? Well, Jordyn did decide to break up her monochromatic look with a white Hermès Birkin bag that matched her pedicure. Needless to say, the entire ensemble was on point.

Jordyn has mostly kept her love life under wraps since her highly publicized cheating scandal with Khloé Kardashian‘s off-again, on-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, in February 2019. However, now that she and Karl-Anthony, 24, are Instagram official, the California native is opening up about their relationship.

“We have been friends for a long time,” Jordyn told Extra on September 29. “Naturally, we both connected about losing a parent at a very young age. So, it was a very organic relationship that we’d been best friends for a while.” The former Life of Kylie star lost her father, John Woods, to cancer in 2017 and the professional basketball player lost his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, in April 2020.

Beyond that, Jordyn addressed the backlash surrounding the caption she used to confirm the pair’s romance. “I found you, then I found me,” the secndnture founder wrote, along with sharing loved-up photos of herself and Karl-Anthony on the beach. “Yeah, people were getting on me about the caption, but I just think that when you find the right one, you can learn even more about yourself,” Jordyn explained. “It’s about learning to evolve with someone. The right person will bring a lot out of you.”

Ironically, Karl-Anthony and Jordyn first sparked dating rumors in August 2019. At the time, the KUWTK alum assured fans on social media that he was “like a brother” to her. Based on how happy they look, we’re glad they ditched the friend zone.

To see photos of Jordyn from her date night with Karl-Anthony, scroll through the gallery below!