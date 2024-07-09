Julia Fox is speaking out about her sexual orientation.

The actress, 34, seemingly came out as a lesbian while participating in a viral TikTok trend on Monday, July 8. The Uncut Gems star shared a snippet of a TikTok, where the creator @emgwaciedawgie joked about loving to see a “lesbian with their boyfriend.”

“It’s like ‘Aww, you hate that man,'” the TikToker laughingly said in the clip.

Julia split the footage to add her own commentary, telling the camera, “Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry boys. Won’t happen again,” as she walked down the street wearing sunglasses and a gray tank top.

Fans applauded the No Sudden Move star for her candidness, sharing messages of support in the comment section.

“Omg yes mother!! I’ve been waiting for this. So proud of you,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “Omg Julia!! So happy for you, as if you could get any more iconic.”

“The ‘won’t happen again’ was so perfect and final,” a third quipped.

Julia’s post came two months after she made headlines for publicly speaking about her sex life on May 12, after a TikTok user shared their viral reaction to dating app Bumble’s billboard advertisement that “a vow of celibacy is not the answer.”

“Imagine pretending to be a Dating App FOR WOMEN and launching a million dollar ad campaign BLAMING WOMEN for a very normal reaction to men’s violence,” the user captioned over a photo of the billboard.

Julia expressed her solidarity with the TikTok user by commenting, “2.5 years of celibacy and never been better tbh.”

In the past, the New York native was known for her high-profile relationships in the media with musicians like Kanye West and Drake.

She dropped major tea in September 2023 about her sex life with the “Heartless” rapper, 47 — whom she dated for less than two months in 2022 — revealing she didn’t discuss their bedroom activities in her 2023 memoir, Down the Drain, simply because “there wasn’t any.”

During a November 2022 appearance on Emily Ratajkowski‘s “High Low with EmRata” podcast, the memoir author discussed her views on sex, sharing that her experience working as a dominatrix during her teenage years led her to see sex as purely transactional. Julia expressed that sex often feels “one-sided” to her and she “doesn’t see the point” in it.

“I pretty much, in my teens, learned that I was a commodity and that I can get money or resources from men, so then it just became this game of, OK, how do I become more desirable so I could get more money and I could be like that bitch,” she said. “It’s still them giving me the power. It’s not my own power, you know? So it’s a humiliating kind of position to be in, or humbling, rather.”

Julia’s 2023 memoir delved deeply into her former sex life. The book explored her experiences working as a dominatrix, her various past relationships, drug use, and other significant aspects of her life.

“I felt like it was the truth. Why not write it? I have this thing where, in my personal writing, I don’t go into as much detail as I could,” she told the New York Times following the book’s release. “I’m like: ‘This crazy thing happened. OK, moving on. …’ So I made it a point to put the reader in the room. I didn’t want to skip over things. So maybe some things are too detailed.”