Julia Fox burst onto the acting scene in 2019 with her debut role in the film Uncut Gems. Since then, she’s appeared in other film projects and became a published author with the release of her October 2023 memoir, Down the Drain. Still, Julia enjoys a modest lifestyle, and she has shot down speculation about her net worth.

What Is Julia Fox’s Net Worth?

Julia has a net worth of $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In January 2023, she responded via TikTok to a rumor that she was worth $30 million, saying that she was “not even close.”

“I don’t give a f–k because I don’t need $30 million,” she said in the video. “What does one person need $30 million for? I’ve survived on a lot less and I’m doing just fine.”

The rumor came after a tour of Julia’s modest New York City apartment went viral. She addressed her living situation in her response video, explaining that it was “really not that deep” and had to do with her 2-year-old son, Valentino, whom she shares with ex Peter Artemiev.

“This just happens to be the apartment that I took my son home from the hospital from, so it’s his home,” she said. “It really is Valentino’s apartment, so it’s, like, a sentimental thing. That’s why I’m kind of like, even though I could probably afford a bigger place — probably because I am in New York after all — it’s about having that sense of normalcy for Valentino.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret

Julia added that she didn’t want her son to grow up to “be a f–king prick.”

“I want him to be in touch to the f–king real world, because I grew up in the real world, believe it or not,” she continued. “I just want my son to have the same.”

Julia also addressed the accusations that she spends a lot of money on designer clothing.

“You guys are like, ‘She spends thousands of dollars worth of couture.’ [It’s] borrowed couture! Jesus Christ. Come on, people,” Julia concluded. “Most of the clothes I wear are young designers who are just starting out, to be honest.”

How Does Julia Fox Make Money?

Before she gained fame, Julia worked several different jobs. The Milan, Italy-born actress worked at a pastry store, a shoe store and an ice cream shop, and she even worked as a dominatrix for six months. She also became a clothing designer, having cofounded a women’s knitwear line called Franziska Fox.

Julia’s modeling career took off in 2015 when she posed for the final nude edition of Playboy. She has since worked campaigns for Diesel, Supreme, Tiffany & Co. and more and has appeared on the covers of New York Magazine and other publications.

After appearing in Uncut Gems opposite Adam Sandler, Julia went on to land acting roles in films like No Sudden Move (2021) and Puppet (2022). She also wrote and directed the 2021 film Fantasy Girls.

Julia announced her memoir in March 2023. In the book, she detailed her troubled life as a teenager and young adult, which included arrests and time in a psychiatric hospital, and her journey to success today. Among the topics discussed was her brief relationship with Kanye West in 2022 following his divorce from Kim Kardashian, which earned a fair bit of media attention at the time.