: Julia Fox Weight Loss Transformation [Then and Now Photos]

Julia Fox Lost 15 Lbs. During Kanye West Romance: See the Actress’ Then and Now Weight Loss Photos

Julia Fox is a pop culture gem because she keeps it real with fans. From high-profile relationships to sex confessions, the actress knows how to get on people’s radar. Julia gained unwavering attention when she dated Kanye West at the start of 2022, but their short-lived romance caused her to experience unwarranted weight loss.

“I tried my best to make [the relationship] work. I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn’t sustainable. I lost like 15 pounds in that month,” the Uncut Gems star told The New York Times in March 2022.

Although her former relationship with the rapper affected her physical being, Julia previously revealed she shed pounds after welcoming her son, Valentino, on January 17, 2021. She shares her child with ex-husband Peter Artemiev.

Keep scrolling to see Juia Fox’s weight loss transformation.