Actress Julia Fox continues to be one of the most daring fashionistas around, but the outfit she chose for the Room To Grow 25th Anniversary gala in New York City on October 25 resulted in a major wardrobe malfunction that exposed her nude undies.

The Uncut Gems star wore a red gown that featured a skirt with large cutouts starting above her hipline, giving the illusion that the fabric was twisted around her legs while showing plenty of skin. Unfortunately, the panel that went over her crotch slipped out of place several times, showing that while she was not going commando, she was wearing visible underwear that was not intended to be seen by the public.

Scroll down to see Julia’s eye-catching outfit and wardrobe malfunction in photos.