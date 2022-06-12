She’s ready to ~Vogue~! Julia Garner is reportedly set to portray iconic pop star Madonna in the future biopic film, but the Inventing Anna alum was already a stylish queen before landing the role. From red carpet events to upscale photo shoots, the Ozark star doesn’t hesitate to show off her sense of style. She does the same whenever she hits the beach while rocking a floral swimsuit or stunning bikini.

“My forever two moods,” she captioned an Instagram carousel post in December 2018. The first snapshot featured Julia beaming from ear to ear, whereas the second image included her showing off a sassy frown.

In the past, the Bronx native has opened up about self-perception and the pressures of societal beauty standards that Hollywood celebrities face.

“Not that I’m ugly, but I’m not Hollywood-standard beautiful or that simple beauty,” the Assistant actress told Vulture in August 2019. “I was kind of weird looking, different looking. Especially at 16, I had weird curly hair and I had a gap tooth. I still have my gap tooth. I still look the same.”

Julia then attributed her various acting roles to her unique beauty, calling some of her roles “cult members.”

“I get pregnant Mormon girls. I get cannibals,” she added. “I got a girl who was in love with a KGB secret agent who wore weird glasses. And even now, I’ve got [Ozark’s] Ruth.”

The Indiana University graduate, however, is grateful for the characters she has played over the years. In a December 2019 Instagram post, Julia expressed how thankful she was to have reached new heights in her career in addition to marrying husband Mark Foster, lead singer of Foster the People.

“Wow what a year!!! So many big moments in 2019,” the Perks of Being a Wallflower star wrote. “It’s crazy because when I think about it, I started acting in 2010, which is the beginning of this decade. It’s WILD what happens in life. I never thought this decade would end as beautifully as it did. I wanted to put more pictures from the last 10 years, but honestly, this year deserves to be acknowledged by itself. Thank you 2019! … Blessings to everyone.”

Despite her captivating self-confidence, Julia has also revealed a few insecurities about her physicality. In an August 2017 interview with The Cut, the former psychology major revealed she thought her hair looked “disgusting.”

“When I was, like 12, suddenly my roots started growing out curly and the ends were straight. It looked like a rat’s nest,” she said at the time. “I went to the hairdresser to fix it, and he had to cut all my hair super short so that all of my hair could be curly. That was one of the weirdest experiences that I’ve ever had in my life. I went to school the next day, and everyone was looking at me like, ‘Who’s the new girl?’ My best friend didn’t recognize me.”

Nevertheless, Julia continues to exemplify a confident demeanor.

