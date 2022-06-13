Julia Garner debuted her acting career nearly a decade ago and has recently become one of Hollywood’s most-watched actresses. Most commonly known for her roles in the Netflix series Ozark and Inventing Anna, the New York native has gained much recognition and praise for her television and film appearances.

“I could shoot Ozark for the rest of my life, selfishly,” she told Entertainment Weekly in April 2022 while discussing the Ozark series finale. With all her success, Julia has racked up a pretty net worth. Keep reading to learn more about her net worth and how she makes her money!

Julia Garner Has an Award-Worthy Net Worth

As of 2022, the Perks of Being a Wallflower star is worth an estimated $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Julia Garner Is Reportedly Set to Play Madonna in Upcoming Biopic

She was recently offered the role as pop icon Madonna in an upcoming biopic and was chosen to take the lead out of a handful of big-time actors. Before officially landing the huge role, Julia responded to rumors that she was in the running for the film on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen in February 2022. “You know, you know as much as I do,” she slyly told host Andy Cohen.

The “Vogue” singer even follows Julia on Instagram, so, yeah, you could say she’s made it big!

Julia Garner Has Won Awards

The Grandma star took home an Emmy back to back in 2019 and 2020 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Ruth Langmark in Ozark. “I love playing Ruth so much, and every single day, I just feel so lucky to be doing this,” she said during her 2019 Emmys acceptance speech.

Julia Garner Starred in Inventing Anna

She portrayed Anna Delvey (real name Anna Sorokin), a young con artist who stole money from New York’s elites, in Netflix’s Inventing Anna. The Assistant actress had to create a complex accent to portray the woman who is Russian but claims to be German.

“So, first I had to do, like, a European, like a German accent, right, you know?” she explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February 2022. “But it’s very subtle, it’s like, you know, have a vocal fry at the end of it, whatever, right?” she continued.

“And then, you know,I had to add, like, some little Russian for certain words, it was a very bad Russian accent. … And then, it gets Americanized, because you know how Americans kind of add a question at the end of everything, like, you know what I mean? Like, Europeans don’t do that, right?”