Julianne Hough responded to fans after a recent bikini video sparked concerns online.

“I don’t usually address comments like this but I’m going to say a few things about this video,” Julianne, 36, said in a comment under her Monday, September 30, upload on Instagram. “My body has never been healthier – I was full of inflammation in my 20s and had a marker for an autoimmune that I addressed and committed to over a year and a half ago.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum revealed she “froze her eggs” in the last few years which she said “shifts the body fluctuation.”

“I’ve never been healthier or happier from the inside out. Grief, loss,” she continued. “Sadness and fear also get stored in the body and we hold on to that in different ways. I made it a huge priority to accept, express, process and release a lot of emotions over the years.”

Julianne declared she learned to embrace her “playful” side as it was the “most authentic version” of herself. “My playful goofy side is a reflection of how safe I feel in my own skin and with the people around me,” she continued. “Everyone who is close to me knows this side of me means I am the most free in judgment of myself and from others.”

She then addressed those who were “genuinely concerned” for her. “I understand that what you don’t understand feels unfamiliar and sometimes scary. I’m going to continue feeling safe within myself regardless of the outpouring of your comments, and have fun with life which can be really heavy and challenging. So why not be playful and laugh and enjoy the journey instead of taking everything so seriously.”

The Utah native originally sparked concern online after sharing a video earlier that day of a self-care routine she was documenting. Although she initially left the post captionless, she later detailed the wellness routine via her Instagram Stories after garnering a harsh reaction from her followers.

“The trampoline was a new try for me today at my friends house – this is their routine – sauna, cold plunge, jump – it’s for your lymphatic system which promotes lymphatic drainage which helps protect the body from disease and infection,” she explained. “Being in a bikini is the best outfit for these activities especially in this order.”

In the comment section of the upload, fans questioned the video, calling it a “desperate attempt for attention.”

“Way too thin, lighten up on the Ozempic,” one user wrote, while another added, “She’s giving I need attention vibes.”

“ima hold your hand when I say this … You’re going through a mid-life crisis, it’s okay to not post during this season of life sis,” a third quipped.

Julianne is no stranger to defending her nontraditional wellness routines. In August, the professional dancer defended her viral “energy work session” which drew exorcism comparisons in 2020. She recalled social media users claiming “demons and an exorcist coming out of her butthole” when footage of her circulated online.

“Of course, that was almost five years ago and now it’s so much more accessible,” she explained on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast. “People understand what’s happening. Energy is everything.”

She continued to defend the practice, telling listeners that she felt “liberated on the inside.”

“I can speak my truth clearly, stand in my power and not feel overtaken by emotion, my mind and I feel free inside myself to just be,” Julianne explained. “Our body is our vessel to hold our energy and that is the most prominent thing that we can take care of.”