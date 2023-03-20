Raking it in! Julianne Hough is a triple threat as a dancer, singer and actress — and her large net worth certainly proves she’s found success in Hollywood. Keep reading to see how she makes money.

What Is Julianne Hough’s Net Worth?

The Utah native’s net worth is estimated to be $10 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Her decades-long career comes as no surprise, as she’s been dancing competitively since she was 9 years old. Julianne even moved to London with her brother, Derek Hough, at age 10 to study dance full-time with their coaches Corky and Shirley Ballas, whose son is former DWTS pro Mark Ballas. She began earning multiple accolades, and at 15, she became the youngest dancer and only American to win both Junior World Latin Championship and International Latin Youth Champion at the prestigious Blackpool Dance Festival.

Julianne joined Dancing With the Stars during season 4 in 2007 along with her brother, Derek, and she went on to win the mirrorball trophy with her celebrity partner, Olympic speed skater Apolo Ohno. At 19 years old, she was the youngest pro to ever win a season.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Her hot streak continued, and she was awarded first place during season 5 with Indianapolis 500 champion Hélio Castroneves. Their mambo performance to “Para Los Rumberos” even scored Julianne an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Choreography at the time.

After season 8, she stepped away from the ballroom as a pro to pursue her other interests, although she periodically appeared over the years as a judge or for special performances.

How Does Julianne Hough Make Money?

Julianne released a self-titled album in 2008 and a holiday EP that year titled Sounds of the Season: The Julianne Hough Holiday Collection.

However, she shifted her focus to film and went on to wow in several movies, including Burlesque in 2010, 2011’s Footloose, Safe Haven in 2013 and she starred as Sandy in Grease Live! in 2016.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but when Dancing with the Stars first asked me to be on the show, I said no, because I wanted to act and to be taken seriously. And I thought that being on a reality show would hurt my credibility,” she previously told Interview magazine in 2012. “But what I’ve come to realize is that being on that show completely launched my career and gave me a family and a built-in audience. My biggest fear is that people think, ‘Oh, just because she was on Dancing with the Stars, she thinks she can act now.’ But I’ve been acting my whole life, which people don’t realize. I just haven’t had the opportunities that I’ve had with my dancing.”

While Julianne has branched out over the years throughout her career, it was announced in March 2023 that she would be returning to the ballroom and replacing Tyra Banks as host of DWTS. She will be joining season 32 and cohosting alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

“It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as cohost. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of,” Julianne told Variety about the big announcement. “The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann [Inaba], Bruno [Tonioli], Derek, the unbelievably talented pros and the amazing cast on the dance floor. The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can’t wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season.”