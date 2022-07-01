Country music superstar Kacey Musgraves is a complete smoke show in a bikini! While she rarely gets to slip into the swimwear with her hectic touring and recording schedule, when she does, the “Butterflies” singer shows off how she has one of the most enviable figures in music.

Kacey gave fans a rare look at her bikini body when she went on a tropical vacation in March 2021. She shared several photos to her Twitter page wearing a Frankies Bikinis blue striped triangle top and matching bottoms. She revealed how the swimwear looked from the front in a photo taken at her villa with plenty of greenery behind her, which showed off Kacey’s enviable toned abs and cut oblique muscles.

The “Space Cowboy” songstress also modeled the look from behind, giving fan a look at her firm backside and long legs. In another photo, she kept the bikini top and added matching blue striped lounging pants so she could kick back indoors on the sofa.

Kacey has a personal trainer in Nashville but also stays in shape on the road. She told Us Weekly that she loves attending Pure Barre classes takes a DVD workout of the program with her when she’s on tour, explaining, “I can do the workouts everywhere.”

When she’s at home, Kacey works out with trainer Erin Oprea, who has also helped sculpt other fabulously fit country stars including Kelsea Ballerini, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris and Jana Kramer. Erin uses a Tabata method high-intensity interval training (HIIT), made up of intense bursts of activity with short rests in between.

“There’s this little band that you put around your ankle and you sort of sit down into a half squat and you take your legs nice and wide, almost squat wide, and then, you do tiny little steps in one direction,” Erin told the publication about one of the exercises she uses with clients for a firm behind. One round consists of “Twenty one way and 20 back and then 10 one way and 10 back,” and “When you can get two rounds out of it, and it’s your lucky day.” Now wonder Kasey looks so amazing in swimwear!

Scroll down for Kasey’s hottest bikini photos.