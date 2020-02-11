Expectation versus reality! Bachelor Nation star Kaitlyn Bristowe hilariously showed a “grandma dress” she received after purchasing it from an Instagram advertisement. The reality starlet had a great sense of humor about it as she showed the crooked stitching, fraying material and the fact that it looked literally nothing like the photo.

“This grandma dress is what came in the mail,” the 34-year-old began in a series of Instagram Stories on February 10. “It literally is like a grandma material, no offense to all my grandmas out there.”

Courtesy of Kaitlyn Bristowe Instagram

Sadly, there was not one redeeming quality about her new frock. “It doesn’t fit nice at all — this is a size zero — and it’s not even hugging me,” the podcast host continued. “It’s like the cheapest material, it’s already fraying at the bottom.”

We’ve all succumbed to social media ads at one time or another — they’re so enticing — but Kaitlyn couldn’t believe what she had purchased. “Like, no! I fell for it! I promise I’ll never do this to you guys again,” she quipped.

The former Bachelorette star then showed close-up details of the garment, which included bad stitching that was already starting to come unraveled. “I’m dying,” Kaitlyn said through laughter. “Don’t they know people are going to get this dress and be like, ‘Wait, this is nothing like the one that was in the picture?'”

Courtesy of Kaitlyn Bristowe Instagram

Kaitlyn revealed that she bought the dress in hopes of wearing it for something special, but it looks like she’ll need to keep looking. “Legit ordered it to wear on something we are doing for TV that calls for ‘cocktail glam’ not ‘tea with grandma.'” She didn’t dish details about what she was specifically working on, but ~cocktail glam~ sounds a bit Bachelor-esque, right?

The original dress featured a pink tulle skirt, pearl waistband and sheer top covered in “intricate beading.” Kaitlyn couldn’t help but point out that there was “zero f–kin’ beads” and “five-year-old stitching.”

This shopping fail was too relatable, and we are laughing right along with the Bachelor babe. Good luck, girl!