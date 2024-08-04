Kanye West Name-Drops Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce in New Song

Kanye West dropped both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s names in a track from his album Vultures 2.

“I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce,” Ye, 46, raps in the song “Lifestyle (Demo).”

“Taylor” likely refers to the “Cruel Summer” singer while “tight at the end” seems to refer to Travis’ position on the Kansas City Chiefs. While Taylor and Travis, 34, haven’t publicly acknowledged the references, Swifties were quick to spot what they believed was the Miss Americana star’s subtle response to the lyric.

Throughout her Eras world tour, Taylor has worn different “22” shirts during her Red set on stage. During her August 3 performance in Warsaw, Poland, the “All Too Well” artist opted for a “22” shirt that read “I bet you think about me.”

“She’s so funny for wearing the I bet you think about me shirt after Ka*ye name dropped her and Travis in his song an actual comedian,” one fan wrote via X. ‘“[When I] saw the k*nye thing a little bit ago and I knew she was gonna wear it lmao.”

Other people chastised the “Carnival” rapper for seemingly reigniting a feud far past its expiration date.

“Kanye West name dropped Taylor Swift in a song AGAIN??? Bro it’s pathetic, he’s so obsessed,” added one X user.

Another person chimed in and wrote, “When I pull up to an ‘obsessed with Taylor Swift’ competition and my opponent is Kanye West.”

Ye and Taylor famously began feuding in 2009 when the “Gold Digger” artist interrupted Taylor’s acceptance speech at the MTV Music Awards after she won Artist of the Year.

“Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish,” Ye said after he pulled the microphone out of Taylor’s hands while she stood on stage. “But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! Of all time!”

The two seemingly squashed their beef after the “Lavender Haze” artist revealed that Ye had called and offered a sincere apology on September 15, 2009. However, the truce was short-lived.

Thomas Niedermueller / Getty Images

In February 2016, Ye released his song “Famous” with the lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.” When he received backlash for the line, he claimed that Taylor had given him permission to use those lyrics.

In June 2016, Kim Kardashian, who was married to Ye at the time, backed him up on his claims that Taylor was aware of the lyric in “Famous.”

“She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn’t,” Kim, 43, told GQ at the time. “I swear, my husband gets so much s–t for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved.”

When The Kardashians star later released a recorded clip of the phone call, listeners could hear Taylor seemingly agree to the line saying “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex.” However, the “All Too Well” singer clarified that she never agreed to allow Ye to refer to her as “that bitch.”

In Taylor’s interview with Time in December 2023, she called out Kim for involvement in the feud.

​​“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” Taylor said.

The “Blank Space” artist then released her song “thanK you aIMee” on her album The Tortured Poets Department, which was likely another dig at the reality star.