The cutest trick-or-treaters in Hollywood! It’s no secret the Kar-Jenner kids win Halloween every year and of course, 2020 is no exception. With the help of their famous parents, Stormi Webster, True Thompson and the rest of the adorable bunch always celebrate in style.

Unsurprisingly, Kim Kardashian was the first to debut her family’s epic Halloween costumes. “Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic and our tigers,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, captioned her Instagram post on Friday, October 30.

In the festive photo, Kim and BFF Jonathan Cheban absolutely nailed their looks from Netflix’s Tiger King docuseries, while kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm were dressed as the sweetest tigers we’ve ever seen.

Thankfully, Kim wasn’t forced to photoshop any of her kids into the pictures this year. In 2019, the KKW Beauty mogul had to take measures into her own hands after Chicago, 2, refused to participate in their Flintstones-themed Halloween portrait. Understandably, Kanye West dressed as Dino was just too frightening for her.

“This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL,” Kim explained on Instagram at the time. “We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So, shout-out to the photographer for editing her in and making our family Flintstones dreams come true!”

Although their costumes are still epic, Halloween is going to look a bit different for the Kar-Jenner kids this year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, trick-or-treating around the neighborhood isn’t an option. However, Kim and little sister Kylie Jenner came up with the perfect solution.

“Me and Kim decided to do something really special at her house,” Kylie told James Charles in an October 27 YouTube video. “We’re going to have all of the cousins over and I think we’re going to do fake little houses in the backyard so they can trick-or-treat.”

In conclusion: It pays to have A-list parents.

