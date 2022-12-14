It’s been a very good year for the Kardashian-Jenner sisters‘ various brands and companies, and the family threw a festive holiday party to thank their employees for all of their hard work.

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian all provided peeks inside the Tuesday, December 13, bash held at one of the family’s favorite restaurants, Sherman Oaks’ Mexican eatery Casa Vega, which featured prominently on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “This is so cute,” Kylie gushed in an Instagram Story video showing the outdoor eating area decked out in Christmas decor while grabbing a shot at Kendall’s 818 tequila brand pop-up bar.

The party celebrated Kylie Cosmetics, Kim’s SKIMS solutionwear and SKKN skincare line, Kendall’s 818 label and Khloé Kardashian‘s Good American clothing brand. Matriarch Kris Jenner gushed about how successful her daughters are while giving a moving speech, looking gorgeous in a shiny silver top and matching pants.

“It’s very confusing getting dressed at my house every time I go to an event because tonight, I have on Good American on the outside, I’ve got SKIMS on the inside. I’m drinking 818 like crazy. I have my makeup on from Kylie Cosmetics and of course I washed my face with Kim’s SKKN. I mean, it doesn’t get any better,” she said to much applause from her daughters and their employees.

Kris then told the partygoers, “Honestly, we love you guys so much,” and that for 2022 they decided to do the family-wide party at Casa Vega because, “This restaurant has been part of our journey for our whole lives.” Kyle and Kim both shared snippets from her speech, where they could be seen at tables filled with chips and salsa, guacamole, drinks and delicious looking Mexican meals.

Kylie provided the most content from the event, including modeling her incredible party outfit. She wore a strapless, body-hugging white wrap minidress by Alexander Wang, gushing, “this fit!” in a mirror selfie video showing off how amazing she looked. The Kylie Swim founder added knee-high shiny pink boots with feathered tops and a black feathered back for an amazing holiday bash ensemble.

Scroll down for photos from the Kardashian-Jenner companies’ holiday party.