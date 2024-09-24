Singer Katharine McPhee and composer hubby David Foster have entered into couples counseling in a desperate effort to save their five-year marriage! Sources exclusively tell Life & Style that the musical duo, who wed in 2019 after knowing each other 18 years, hit a rough patch and need professional help. “Katharine and David were eager to learn the tools they need to better communicate,” spills a source. “They found a counselor who was recommended by friends. Now they are working hard to build a stronger relationship.”

Sources say the 34-year age gap between the 74-year-old Foster and 40-year-old McPhee is a contributing factor to their problems.

“They sometimes have no common ground and often argue from perspectives that are miles apart,” snitches a source — including reportedly clashing over how to raise and discipline their three-year-old son.

Foster insists their fights are “all for the betterment of the child. Both of us, that’s what we work towards.” But he also put his foot in his mouth when he told an audience Katharine was FAT when she was on American Idol! “Katharine hates when David treats her like a child or a possession,” dishes the insider. “They need to learn how to speak to each other better!”

According to the source, the couple was smart enough to recognize problem signs and know they needed counseling. Now Katharine says when the train starts to go off the track, they use their newly acquired skills to get things humming again. “Many couples allow their small troubles to turn to larger ones. But there is a right and a wrong way to deal with those issues, and the right way is to seek help!” the source says.