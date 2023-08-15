David Foster has six children from his past relationships and current marriage to wife Katharine McPhee. After the couple welcomed their first child, son Rennie, in 2021, the father of six gushed that he loves “every single day” of fatherhood.

How Many Children Does David Foster Have?

In addition to David and Katharine’s son, Rennie, the Canada native shares five other children with his ex-wives and girlfriends. David’s first child, Allison Jones Foster, was born in 1970 when the music producer was 20 years old. He placed her up for adoption but reconnected with Allison further into her adult life. Allison and David have not publicly revealed the identity of her biological mother.

David shares his second child, daughter Amy Skylark, with ex-wife B.J Cooke. Additionally, the Grammy Award winner shares daughters Sara Foster, Erin Foster and Jordan Foster with ex-wife Rebecca Dyer.

After welcoming his sixth child, Rennie, with Katharine, David opened up about adjusting to fatherhood in his 70s.

“I’ve loved every single day [of it],” David said in an October 2022 interview. “It’s the standard thing of like, ‘Oh, well you were so young when you had your children and you were working day and night, you never saw them.’ And there is some truth to that, sadly, for my [older] kids. I was just working a lot. Even though I’m working a lot now, I’ll cancel anything just to hang with [Rennie]. It’s just different.”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

How Many Times Has David Foster Been Married?

The former music executive has been married five times. David’s first marriage was with ex-wife B.J., which lasted for nine years until they divorced in 1981. Next, he married his second wife, Rebecca Dyer, in 1982, but the duo divorced in 1986. In 1991, David tied the knot with his third wife, Linda Thompson. Their marriage lasted for more than a decade until their 2005 divorce.

Perhaps David’s most well-known marriage was with his fourth wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid. The former couple tied the knot in 2011 and divorced in 2017. Two years later, David wed his current wife, Katharine, in 2019.

Katharine and David first met in 2006 when he served as a guest mentor on American Idol. Though the two were married to their respective spouses at the time, they remained friends for years until they sparked romance rumors in 2017. In June 2018, Katharine and David announced their engagement and tied the knot one year later.

After exchanging vows, Katharine and David’s blended family seamlessly grew closer. However, tragedy struck in August 2023. At the time, Katharine revealed via Instagram that she had to skip the last two stops in her and David’s joint tour due to a family emergency.

“Dearest Jakarta fans, it’s with [a] heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run,” Katharine explained in her statement. “David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family, and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family.”

David stayed in Indonesia to complete the last two performances of their tour while Katharine returned to the U.S. Four days after Katharine shared her social media message, reports surfaced that the couple’s nanny had died. Neither Katharine nor David publicly confirmed the news.

Reps for the couple did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.

What Do David Foster and Katharine McPhee Do for a Living?

David is a record producer, composer, musician and former keyboardist for the Canadian band Skylark. He has collaborated with some of the most prominent names in the music industry, including Michael Bublé, Beyoncé and Whitney Houston.

For Katharine’s part, she is a a singer-songwriter and actress, most famous for winning second place on American Idol in its fifth season. The Los Angeles native has released multiple albums throughout her singing career and has starred in films such as The House Bunny.