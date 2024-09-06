Your account
Katy Perry Weight Loss

Katy Perry’s Weight Loss Transformation: How She Dropped 20 Pounds the Natural Way

Sep 6, 2024
Katy Perry’s life has changed quite a bit since giving birth to her daughter, Daisy, in August 2020 — and naturally that includes her health and fitness routine. Since becoming a mom, Katy embarked on a weight loss journey and has worked to drop more than 20 pounds the natural way. 

“She cut out sugar and processed foods and it really worked,” a source close to the singer exclusively told Life & Style in April 2024. “Mostly lean protein like chicken or fish and fresh veggies and fruits, nuts and seeds.”

