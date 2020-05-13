At peace. Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, “spend hours sitting in the garden discussing art” while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“They enjoy painting together and have created so many stunning pieces of artwork,” adds the insider. “Keanu is Alexandra’s muse!” In November 2019, Life & Style broke the news of the pair’s relationship. Although Keanu, 55, and Alexandra, 47, who works as a visual artist, had been friends and business associates for over a decade, their connection turned romantic.

“Lockdown will make or break many couples, but with Alexandra and Keanu, it’s made their relationship stronger,” assures the source. “They try to get out of the house most days by either taking a walk or going for a ride on his motorbike.”

According to the insider, Keanu and Alexandra call the actor’s mom, Patricia Taylor, “often” using FaceTime and Zoom. “Keanu’s super close to his mom.”

Patricia, 76, “adores” Alexandra, a separate source told Life & Style in February. “She first met Alexandra over a year ago and warmed to her instantly. They share a ton in common, including their passion for the arts.”

Prior to the global outbreak, the trio would frequently “meet up for lunch or dinner,” noted the insider. When Keanu and Alexandra aren’t spending time with Patricia, they enjoy “secret vacations” and “romantic candlelit meals.”

“They’re practically inseparable,” the source said. “Keanu can see himself spending the rest of his life with her. She’s kind, warm and spiritual, just like Keanu, and a great communicator.”

Over the years, Keanu has kept his love life under wraps. In 1999, he dated actress Jennifer Syme, who gave birth to the pair’s stillborn child. The two split shortly after, and Jennifer tragically died in a car accident in 2001. “Keanu was so traumatized by her death that there were times when he couldn’t get out of bed in the morning,” a third source told Life & Style.

“He was in such a dark place for so long, but Alexandra’s positive outlook and support have played a huge part in helping him turn his life around,” the insider expressed. “Some say she’s not only stolen his heart but she’s also saved him.”

