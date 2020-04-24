A Moment Like This! Kelly Clarkson Is Living Her ~Best Life~ After Winning ‘American Idol’

Destined for great things! Kelly Clarkson got her incredible start in Hollywood while appearing on the first season of American Idol back in 2002. The Texas born star had a powerful voice, sweet personality and the total “it” factor, which made her stand out amongst the tough competition.

Fans watched in awe as she belted out her coronation single “A Moment Like This” after winning the show, because it showed how far she had come in just a few months time. Her popular song was soon blasting on stereos everywhere, with it topping the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming the best-selling single.

Kelly’s major accomplishment also scored her a record deal with RCA Records, which allowed her to take her career to new heights. By 2003, the songstress released her debut studio album, Thankful, and proved she was here to stay.

She went on to have great success with her album Breakaway in 2004, which featured the chart-topping singles “Since U Been Gone,” “Behind These Hazel Eyes,” “Because of You” and “Beautiful Disaster.”

Fast forward to now, and the performer has eight studio albums to be proud of and a multitude of No. 1 songs. Not to mention, she landed her own talk show.

Over the years, the vocalist has taken home three Grammy Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, four American Music Awards and two Academy of Country Music Awards.

While becoming a household name, Kelly also found love with Brandon Blackstock. The couple married in 2013 and they now have two adorable children, River, 5, and Remington, 4.

During her first-ever Reddit AMA in the r/music community in April 2020, the star opened up about her rise to fame and revealed how she stayed so grounded. “Who cares if everyone doesn’t agree with what I think, sing, wear, or whatever. I basically started looking at my career like the small town I grew up in,” Kelly wrote.

“I have always stuck to my path that I choose, regardless of what that may bring, because as far as I know we get this one life and I’m gonna make damn sure it’s what I want and is as awesome as I can make it ha! Fame is just a spotlight,” she added.

