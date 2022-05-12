Kelly Osbourne has been dating Slipknot’s turntablist Sid Wilson for quite some time, but the two have kept their relationship pretty low-key. Though the two have shared a few photos together online, they haven’t been outspoken amid her latest pregnancy announcement.

Keep reading to find out more details on Sid Wilson.

What Is Sid Wilson’s Job?

The musician, who is also known as DJ Starscream, is a professional pianist, keyboard artist and rapper, who became well-known for his daring performance choices with the heavy metal band. Known for his bold moves, Sid has reportedly performed stage dives during the Grammy Award-winning band’s concerts in the past.

For the band, Sid has contributed various sound effects and background noises for its tracks. However, he also started his own solo group outside of Slipknot named SID and began touring with it 2010. Sid is the lead singer of his group.

Courtesy of Kelly Osbourne/Instagram

How Long Have Sid and Kelly Been Dating?

The “Left Behind” artist and the English actress knew one another for more than 20 years before they started dating, according to People. In January 2022, a source told the outlet the duo initially crossed paths when “[Sid’s] band was touring with Ozzfest in 1999.”

“They have remained friends since,” the insider added at the time. “They are very happy together.”

While Kelly and Sid typically avoided sharing their love life with fans, they gave their Instagram followers a glimpse into their romance a few times. The former Osbournes reality star shared a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to her beau in February 2022.

“After 23 years of friendship, I can’t believe where we have ended up!” Kelly captioned an Instagram carousel post at the time. “You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you, Sidney George Wilson.”

That day, Sig returned his girlfriend’s affection by sharing his own Instagram tribute to her, calling Kelly “my love” in his caption.

“There [are] not enough colors to display the palette of love I have for you in my heart,” he wrote at the time. “Happy Valentines Day, my Love. XoXo [sic].”

Kelly Announced Her Pregnancy, But Did Not Identify the Father

On May 12, 2022, the former Fashion Police presenter announced that she was expecting her first child. However, she did not tag or mention Sid in her public statement.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a carousel of photos that featured her sonogram pictures. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

That day, Sid shared a sneak peek of a new song he produced via his Instagram Stories yet didn’t mention Kelly’s announcement.

Nevertheless, the pair were still following each other on the social media platform at the time of her pregnancy post.