Kelly Osbourne Has a Thing for Musicians! See Her Dating History From Bert McCracken to Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne has a preference for musicians when it comes to relationships and she is now happily dating her longtime friend, Slipknot band member Sid Wilson.

The two have known each other for over 20 years, according to People, which likely helped them solidify a friendship first before they started dating.

“Kelly and Sid met when his band was touring with Ozzfest in 1999,” a source told the publication in January 2022. “They have remained friends since. They are very happy together.”

The former Osbournes reality star and the Slipknot turntablist typically avoid commenting on their romance, but they gave fans a small hint upon uploading photos via Instagram of custom-made pillows designed with their faces.

“Thank you @thatpillowguy (not to be mistaken for that other guy) for our amazing pillows,” the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne captioned a carousel post on Instagram that month. “We are #obsessed!!!! There are so many things I want to turn into pillow. I will be hounding you! Sorry in advance.”

Before sparks started flying with Sid, Kelly was in a relationship with cinematographer Erik Bragg for nearly one year. Several sources confirmed to Us Weekly that they called it quits in October 2021. While Erik declined to comment on the matter, he simply gave his ex-girlfriend a polite shout-out.

“Kelly rules. That’s it. That’s all,” he told the outlet.

In January of that year, Kelly shared an Instagram Story video that featured her and her then-beau washing his car. The TV personality was giving the filmmaker helpful tips on how to properly clean it.

“You want to make a balloon animal so every time you look at it, it looks like a frog,” she said in the clip at the time.

She previously kept Erik’s name under wraps when she credited an unnamed boyfriend during an August 2020 interview on the podcast “Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.”

“Someone that I used to date and now we are hanging out again,” Kelly said. “I don’t even know how to explain it. What it is, is perfect. I full-blown love him. That’s all I’m saying … For the first time in my life, I can tell you what happiness is because I’ve never had it before.”



