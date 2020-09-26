Loving the little things! Kelly Osbourne shared a makeup-free selfie with her sweet rescue dog, Oat, amid her stunning 85-pound weight loss — and even thanked social distancing measures for bringing her and her pup together.

“Every day I wake up and try to find the positive side to the mess we are all living in,” the 35-year-old captioned the sweet photo of herself and her pet. “Today I am so grateful to #RONA because without her I would never have adopted Oat! She is the light in my life!!! What are you grateful for today?”

It’s no surprise to see the Osbournes alum in such great spirits. The U.K. native “feels like a new person” after revealing her weight loss on August 3, an insider exclusively told Life & Style. During a cute Instagram comment exchange with The Real cohost Jeannie Mai‘s mom, Olivia TuTram Mai, Kelly confirmed she dropped nearly 100 pounds since the last time she saw her pal. “Can you believe it?” she asked Olivia at the time.

Days later, she gushed over being a size 26 on her Instagram Stories while on a shopping trip at Neiman Marcus. “Yes, I’m bragging because I worked hard and it feels good!!” she wrote on a photo of a clothing tag confirming her new size.

“After years of fad eating plans and yo-yo dieting, Kelly has finally realized what works for her,” the source noted to Life & Style. “She’s embraced her vegan diet and she incorporates weights into her exercise routine, which includes a lot of walking.”

Kelly went vegan in 2012 and has attributed it to helping change the way she approached wellness. “Once I learned how to work out right and eat right, it’s one of those things that you just have to commit to a life change rather than being on a diet,” she told Daily Express in June 2019.

Another thing helping the Fashion Police alum slim down is letting her insecurities roll off her back. “Kelly doesn’t obsess about her body anymore,” the insider added. “Once she stopped beating herself up and concentrated on healthier choices, the pounds just started coming off.”

Clearly, Kelly and her pup are loving life!