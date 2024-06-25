Wedding bells may soon be ringing for Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes! The couple have been going strong for over a year and a source exclusively tells Life & Style that there are whispers that it’s only a matter of time before the Outer Banks star, 31, pops the question. “And of course Kelsea will say yes,” blabs the source.

After divorcing musician Morgan Evans, the country singer, 30, admitted that she “swan-dove right on in” to the actor’s DMs in December of 2022. “Kelsea still pinches herself that she and Chase found each other,” says the source. “They both want the same things in life: a solid marriage with open communication, a couple of kids and a loving home. These two are meant to be together.”