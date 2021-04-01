Fierce and fit! Kendall Jenner flaunted her incredible curves in a cute athleisure look amid her blossoming romance with NBA star Devin Booker on Wednesday, March 31.

“The coziest for real!” the 25-year-old captioned the Instagram Story video in which she showed off the light green sports bra and leggings set by yogawear brand Alo. The supermodel shot the footage in a dark and sultry bathroom, which could possibly belong to the Phoenix Suns player, 24.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

It would make sense if the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was staying with her boyfriend, with whom she went Instagram official on Valentine’s Day. Kendall was the victim of an alleged trespasser at her Beverly Hills home on Sunday, March 28. The person attempted to swim naked in her pool, according to TMZ. The following day, the reality star was granted a temporary restraining order against another alleged stalker who told LAPD that he planned to murder her and then commit suicide. She has since relocated to a secure location, according to the outlet.

Despite the string of scary incidents lately, it seems her relationship with the athlete is a bright spot in her life. An insider told Life & Style in February that the couple has been “getting serious” since revealing their romance via social media.

The Vogue cover model “wouldn’t have gone public” with the Michigan native if she didn’t feel confident in their growing bond. “Especially on Valentine’s Day, that was intentional and a sign that things have definitely stepped up between them,” the source noted. “And they make a really cute couple. She definitely sees a future together.”

Kendall appears to be dedicated to her relationship with Devin — and she even has babies on the brain. “I think it also started to hit me when I saw Kylie [Jenner] was having a baby,” she revealed on the Thursday, March 25 episode of KUWTK. “And then, one of my best friends is having a baby, and she’s my age. So I’m like, ‘Cool, I’m a little jealous, but it’s fine.’”

She added, “Sometimes, I just see Stormi [Webster] and True [Thompson] and Chicago [West] all playing together, and I’m like ‘I want kids badly, soon too.'” Whenever she decides to have children of her own, Kenny will be a great mama.