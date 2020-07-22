Fashion — with a furry friend twist! Kendall Jenner proudly flaunted two new custom-made purses featuring her beloved dog, Pyro, on Tuesday, July 21. Naturally, we’re totally obsessed with the trendy, personalized pieces made by Staud, an up-and-coming brand that has become a celeb fave.

“Pryo on my bag,” the 24-year-old gushed over the cute accessories on her Instagram Stories. She made sure to tag both the brand and her stylist, Dani Michelle, on the post, which leads us to believe the well-known celeb dresser helped the model acquire the new bags. If you’re a Kardashian-Jenner fan, you might recall Dani’s name — she works with all the sisters in some capacity, but regularly styles Kourtney Kardashian.

As far as the purses are concerned, you can ~get the look~ for a price … but it’s hardly what you’d expect when it comes to Kardashian keepsakes. Staud’s custom leather Shirley bag retails for a modest $395 with your pet’s portrait proudly displayed on the front. Plus, the picture is hand-painted, which requires 3 to 4 weeks to craft. The purses come in black and saddle brown — all you have to do is order and send over a photo of your animal to get the process going.

It’s no surprise to see Kenny jump on such a fashion forward accessory. Being one of the highest paid supermodels in the world, it’s part of the brunette beauty’s job to be as on-trend as possible. In February, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out in London rocking a shimmery green two-piece set from Saks Potts, another brand celebs are obsessed with.

In fact, the same look was seen on Kenny’s niece North West (a custom kid’s version, of course) when she attended brother Saint West and cousin Reign Disick‘s joint birthday party in December 2018. The Kar-Jenners are big fans of the Copenhagen-based womenswear brand — you might recall seeing Kylie Jenner and BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou rocking matching fur coats from the company in December 2019.

Considering the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, spends “at least $300,000 on fashion” weekly, according to an insider who spoke with Life & Style, it makes sense Kylie would be as serious as her sibling about curating her closet. These Jenner sisters really love a good look, huh?