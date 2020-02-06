Doing her thing! Model Kendall Jenner was spotted being flirty and fun with a water hose during a bikini photo shoot in Miami on February 5. Needless to say, the brunette beauty looked totally adorable while hamming it up for the camera — after all, it is her job.

In the cute set of photos, the 24-year-old could be seen spraying the hose in a high-waisted black bikini while smiling and posing for photos. In the background of the images, palm trees permeated the scene. Clearly, the tropical setting was necessary for such a wild swimsuit shoot. We’re obsessed.

One of the things we really love about Kenny is that she is so different than all of her other Kar-Jenner sisters — which makes her super unique. In fact, the brunette beauty and her younger sis, Kylie Jenner, recently talked about being “polar opposites.”

“But it works out,” Kylie told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published on February 4. “We don’t ever cross. She does her thing and I do mine, then we come together and have a great time.” Kendall agreed with her sibling. “She likes black … I like white. My room was white and silver and gold, and hers was black, really dark,” she said.

That being said, they will always align on certain things. “Kylie had a zebra pattern, and I had leopard. We responded to each other, so we would have our own thing,” the face of Longchamp continued. “But we have similarities, too — we’re definitely sisters.”

Kylie also noted there are certain things about each of her family members that she can align with. “I feel like I can relate to every single one of my family members in a different way,” she revealed. “Kendall and I are very adventurous and athletic.”

Adventurous, indeed … especially when you’re testing the waters again with your ex-boyfriend. Believe it or not, Kendall was spotted stepping out of her hotel in Miami with ex Ben Simmons ahead of Super Bowl LIV on February 2. Though the duo wasn’t seen engaging in any PDA, it’s clear they’re spending time together — how daring of you, Kenny.

