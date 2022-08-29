Looking good! Kendall Jenner is an effortless fashion icon. The Kardashians star went braless in an all-black outfit paired with cowboy boots while out and about in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 26.

The model, 26, paired a tiny black tank top, which was embroidered with white lettering, with a classic black slip skirt. According to photos, Kendall was texting before retrieving her car during an L.A. outing. Of course, like the outdoorsy girl that she is, the reality star sported her iconic cowboy boots to complete the look.

It’s no secret that Kendall is a big western fan. In fact, she even debuted a tiny cowboy boot tattoo on her heel earlier this month. “Teeniest cowgirl boot for Kendall,” tattoo artist Kate McDuffie, otherwise known as TheGhostKat, shared via Instagram on August 3. Kendall, for her part, commented, “Boop,” on the picture of her foot.

Over the years, Kendall has been open about her love of riding horses.

“I was sitting in my room a lot of days crying because Kylie [Jenner] had so many friends, and I didn’t know what to do, and it’s gonna make me emotional right now,” Kendall recalled of her youth on Zaza World Radio on Apple Music’s Beats 1 in November 2018. “I would just sit with my horses and I’d go ride all day. I’m not kidding. I’d ride from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. I would ride all my trainer horses because I had nothing better to do during the summer.”

While she had some struggles growing up and spent lots of time with her horses, Kendall noted that she’s since found a core group of friends.

“It’s crazy because I really never thought that I would have more friends than Kylie … not that that’s ever a competition or should be anything,” Kendall explained in the same interview. ”I don’t want that to come off weird, but again, she’s so happy with the life she’s living.”

Horseback riding may not be her only social activity anymore, but Kendall still loves a western moment. Scroll through the gallery to see the model’s cute look, complete with cowboy boots.