Unbothered? Kendall Jenner shared a glimpse into her life lately, including some bikini photos and horseback riding snaps, two days after ex-boyfriend Devin Booker hung out with Olympic gymnast Suni Lee.

The Kardashians star, 28, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 7, to share a carousel of images with the caption, “Some of me.” Her collection opened with a photo of Kendall from behind as she wore a yellow micro bikini and knelt down in front of a striped towel and a rocky ledge. Meanwhile, another bikini snap showed the supermodel in a tiny green two-piece as she posed at the bow of a boat beneath what appeared to be a cliff or cave.

Kendall also included photos of herself wearing a black T-shirt and a cream silk skirt, as well as a mirror selfie in a tiny plaid two-piece outfit. She even added a snap in which she pet a small llama while wearing a flowing corset dress and a bandana in her hair. Finally, Kendall weaved a few horseback riding photos into the carousel, including one of her performing a jump and a video of her petting the animal.

“Horse Girl KJ forever,” Kendall’s sister Kim Kardashian commented on the post.

“Beautiful girl In her element,” sister Khloé Kardashian added.

The post came two days after Kendall’s ex-boyfriend Devin, 27, posted a photo on Instagram Stories with Suni, 21. The snap on Monday, August 5, showed the Phoenix Suns player wearing a white T-shirt and black pants with matching shoes and a matching beanie as he posed with his arm around the gold medalist. Meanwhile, Suni sported a gray strapless top, baggy jeans, black and white sneakers and a small black purse.

Devin tagged the artistic gymnast and added a goat emoji, which has come to symbolize the “Greatest of All Time” nickname.

The photo appeared to be taken on the same night that Suni attended the Celebration of Olympic Basketball event with NBC Universal and the NBA at Team USA House in Paris. She also took a picture with Suns player Kevin Durant, which was shared on the team’s X account on August 7.

The snap of Devin and Suni sparked dating rumors, and many fans were eager to see the match-up happen.

“I’m manifesting Suni Lee and Devin Booker like please yes,” one person wrote on X.

“New ship is Devin Booker and Suni Lee,” another fan tweeted.

Neither of the athletes has publicly commented on the relationship rumors.

On August 1, Devin and Kendall were both spotted separately attending the women’s gymnastics individual all-around final at the Paris Olympics, where Simone Biles won the gold medal while Suni won bronze. The point guard, who beat Brazil with the U.S. men’s basketball team in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, August 6, looked patriotic in a blue Team USA crewneck sweater and a red baseball cap. Elsewhere in the stadium, Kendall wore a Team USA Ralph Lauren race jacket and matching hat.

Kendall and Devin dated from 2020 to 2022. However, reconciliation rumors swirled earlier this year when they reportedly reunited at the 2024 Super Bowl in February. An insider told Entertainment Tonight at the time that they were “trying to figure things out” and “actively speaking and seeing one another.”

Kendall later rekindled her romance with ex Bad Bunny in June, according to multiple reports.