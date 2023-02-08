No nightmares here! Kendall Jenner snapped a series of topless and sexy lingerie videos before wishing her Instagram followers “gnight” on Tuesday, February 7.

The supermodel is no stranger to posting risqué content online, but she heats up the internet every time she does. In one clip, Kendall, 27, flaunted her toned Pilates body while wearing a black bra and thong, leading her to post a zoomed-in video of her holding her bare breasts. The post fit the after-hours theme as she posed bedside with her lights fully dimmed.

Not only did her fans love the intimate content – as the post gained over six million “likes” as of publication – but her family members approved, too.

“Perfection,” sister Kylie Jenner commented, while Kim Kardashian echoed, “Actually perfect.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s ​official Poosh Instagram account ​commented with fire emojis and Khloé Kardashian gushed that Kenny is a “sexy motherf–ker.”

The 818 Tequila founder shared the NSFW post once more to her Instagram Stories the following morning.

Kendall has always been comfortable showing her naked body and told W Magazine in 2016 that she “loves” her “tits being out,” claiming it as “one of her things.”

“There’s a line. There’s a definite line,” she told the publication at the time. “But I’m young. When I’m older, I want to be able to look at it and be, like, I looked good.”

In September 2022, the Kardashians star posed topless for a futuristic-like mermaid photoshoot with Pop Magazine. Kendall slayed each look, which featured her topless while wearing low-waisted shimmery pants and a chic skirt that resembled fish scales.

When she’s not completely in the nude, Kendall often rocks braless outfits from sheer looks to tiny crop tops. The reality star spoke on the matter in 2016 in her now out-of-service app, slamming critics for shaming her freeing style.

“I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless,” she wrote at the time. “I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum noted she’s a braless queen to “show off different nipple piercings.”

“I think people are obsessed with the topic because it seems so unexpected of me. My sisters were honestly shocked that I did it, ” she said about getting pierced. ​”I was going through a period in my life, having a rough time, being a rebel and was like, ‘Let’s just do it.’”