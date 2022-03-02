Kendall Jenner is back on the catwalk and owning the runway! She showed off her newly dyed auburn locks while rocking a plunging deep V-neck gown while walking in the Courrèges Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 Paris Fashion Week show on Wednesday, March 2.

The 26-year-old looked stunning in the French brand’s black dress with a neckline so wide it reached the edge of Kendall’s shoulders. The front plunged down below her bust and featured side-cutouts along her ribs. While the long-sleeved frock had a daring a front slit that reached Kendall’s upper thighs, her modesty was intact as the stylists added a pair of black trousers underneath the dress.

Kendall looked confident with her newly dyed auburn locks, which are a stark contrast from her natural dark brown hue. Her tresses were colored for the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week on February 24. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum loved the new color so much, she’s kept it as she’s continued to Paris, where she proudly showed off her reddish locks during a February 28 photo shoot where she went braless in a sexy white tank top.

Shutterstock

The reality star is still very choosy about which brands she’ll walk for during fashion weeks, as she revealed in 2018 that she “was on the verge of a mental breakdown” after working too hard. “Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f—ck those girls do. More power to ‘em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else,” Kendall told Love magazine.

She added, “The whole combination was very overwhelming, and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back.” Kendall remains committed to only walking in a handful of select shows when New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks roll around twice a year.

The model will next be seen back on reality TV, as her family’s new show, The Kardashians, premieres April 14 on Hulu. Kendall was seen in a preview sitting in the passenger’s seat of a car exclaiming, “Literally, this is insane!” No doubt her fans will be happy to see the private side of Kendall’s life played out on TV again, along with those of her mom and four sisters.