Kerry Washington gained widespread acclaim when she played the role of Olivia Pope in the political series Scandal. But the actress’ stardom didn’t end there. After the ABC series concluded in 2018, Kerry’s loyal fans kept up with her successful career. However, she also makes sure to take a moment to chill by the beach or by the pool — wearing her sexiest bikinis and swimsuits, of course!

From time to time, the New York City native likes to share her steamiest swim moments via Instagram.

“Going green for #EarthDay!” Kerry captioned a post in April 2022, featuring her wearing a thong, mint green two-piece while soaking up some sun.

Aside from sharing her poolside days with her Instagram followers, Kerry has also made it a point to laugh once in a while. In March 2022, the Ray actress shared a parody clip of herself imitating a scene from Legally Blonde as a tribute to Reese Witherspoon’s birthday.

“Just me channeling my inner Elle Woods in honor of the birthday girl and my biggest ray of sunshines @reesewitherspoon,” Kerry wrote at the time. The post featured the scene of Reese’s character floating in a pool wearing a bedazzled swimsuit top for her college admissions video essay and a video below it of Kerry wearing a similar bikini.

When it comes to maintaining her trim physique, Kerry has an exercise routine. In the past, the Primetime Emmy Award winner opened up about what she does for her physicality.

“There are a lot of forms of exercise where you have to leave yourself out of the room while you force yourself to do this thing,” she told Self magazine in August 2015. “With pilates, I get to bring my true self. I cry, I laugh. I get to go, ‘Where is my body today? What do I need today? How can I take care of myself and push myself past my comfort zone? How can I be both loving and challenging?’”

As a mom of two, Kerry prioritizes her children Isabelle and Caleb Asomugha, whom she shares with husband Nnamdi Asomugha. Nevertheless, she still attempts to live an active lifestyle. In her interview, Kerry also explained how she works out as much as possible.

“I have to take care of myself in order to live life the way I want to,” she added. “It’s important to have rest days. But in the long run, if I don’t work out for, like, three days, I feel worse, not better.”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Kerry’s hottest bikini moments!