Kevin Costner Reacts to Jewel Romance Rumors, Denies Dating

Are they or aren’t they? Kevin Costner is finally clearing the air regarding those romance rumors that have swirled around him and singer Jewel since late 2023.

“Jewel and I are friends — we’ve never gone out. Ever,” the Yellowstone actor, 69, said on the Tuesday, June 18, episode of The Howard Stern Show. “She’s special, and I don’t want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that’s what we have.”

Though Kevin said that he and the “Who Will Save Your Soul” hitmaker, 50, have never dated, he did admit that she is “beautiful enough to go out with.” He also elaborated on how they first met on Richard Branson’s private island in the Virgin Islands in November 2023. Jewel’s foundation, Inspiring Children, held a tennis fundraiser on the island, and Kevin was among the celebrity attendees.

“We were down at Branson’s island, she has a foundation, which I didn’t know … and Richard Branson had been asking me for years to come down to Necker Island and so I finally did,” Kevin continued. “I’m divorced all of a sudden, I’m a single father, and he’s asked me for 10 years to come down there.”

The romance rumors were ignited during that trip, as photos published by TMZ at the time showed Kevin with his arms wrapped around Jewel’s waist as she held a microphone.

“They definitely had a connection,” a source exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “Jewel found him very charming.”

The Dances With Wolves star had been in the middle of his heated divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, with whom he shares kids Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14. Their divorce was later finalized in February. Kevin also shares Annie, 40, Lily, 37, and Joe, 36, with ex-wife Cindy Silva, as well as Liam, 26, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Rooney.

The actor said that he had “some tremendous conversations” with Jewel and Emma Watson on Necker Island, but there was never anything romantic with any of his fellow island guests.

“I’ve had conversations with [Jewel], text-wise, and she’s so smart, and she’s been through a lot herself and so we have a friendship,” he added. “She’s beautiful and smart enough for all those things, it’s just never happened for us. She’s everything you might think.”

Kevin even shared that the rumors have gotten to his children, who have asked when they’ll get to meet her. “I have to explain to my kids, ‘No,’” he joked.

After their meeting on Necker Island, Jewel gave Kevin a shoutout on Instagram. “Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event w @richardbranson to raise funds for our kids. … @kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self – who also plays a mean game of doubles!” she wrote.

Jewel also addressed the romance rumors in April, although she opted to play coy about the situation.

“He’s a great person,” she told Elle, and the publication noted that she was “blushing” as she spoke about Kevin. “The public fascination is intense for sure.”