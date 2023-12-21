While some A-listers head for splitsville, others are getting hot and heavy. Which celebrity couples are breaking up or hooking up this holiday season?

Joe and Caitlin Red Carpet Official

Sofía who? Five months after announcing his divorce from wife of seven years Sofía Vergara, Joe Manganiello made his first public appearance with new gal pal Caitlin O’Connor at the Children of Armenia Fund gala in NYC on December 9. The True Blood star, 46, was initially linked to Caitlin, 34, when they were spotted leaving an L.A. gym together in September. “Sofía’s feelings were hurt that he moved on so fast,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style, adding that the 51-year-old has since happily moved on with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman herself. “But maybe Joe dating again is what encouraged her to do the same!”

Eric and Janet Over After 26 Years

On November 22, Janet Leigh Holden filed for divorce from Eric McCormack following 26 years of marriage. The pair — who are parents to Finnigan, 21 — met in 1994 on the TV series Lonesome Dove, where he was an actor and she was an assistant director, and wed three years later. Though she cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, Eric, 60, previously credited Janet, 70, with keeping him grounded during the height of his Will & Grace fame: “I conducted myself as a much better human being because I was already married when all that came along.”

Ashlyn and Sophia Survive Cheating Rumors

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris appeared to be going strong at Art Basel in Miami on December 8. When the One Tree Hill alum, 41, and the soccer star, 38, evolved from friends to more in early October, they were plagued by rumors their love affair had begun while Ashlyn was still wed to Ali Krieger, 39. Ashlyn set the record straight, though. “I did not step out on my marriage,” she wrote on Instagram. “I was always faithful in my marriage, if not always totally happy.”

Is Mariah Single for X-Mas?

In a recent interview, Mariah Carey said she was looking forward to the holidays since the past year hasn’t been the greatest — and many are speculating that’s because the singer, 54, and beau Bryan Tanaka may have broken up after seven years together. Eagle-eyed fans noted the backup dancer, 40, wasn’t on stage with her during her first “Merry Christmas One and All!” show on November 15, despite being a concert mainstay since 2006. And he hasn’t appeared in her Instagram feed since last December!

Sophie Grows Closer to Peregrine

On Game of Thrones, she played the Queen of the North, so it’s only fitting that Sophie Turner’s new love would also have a title: Peregrine Pearson, a British aristocrat, is set to become the 5th Viscount Cowdray. The Do Revenge star, 27, and Perry, 29, were first seen clandestinely kissing in late October, but by early December, they publicly strolled around London hand-in-hand. “Sophie’s quite taken with Perry,” shares an insider, noting the actress recently reached a custody agreement in her divorce from Joe Jonas, 34. “She’s just ready to have fun and let loose a little.”

Kevin Cozies Up to Jewel

Will she save his soul? With his nasty divorce from Christine Baumgartner, 49, finally settled, Kevin Costner is getting close to Jewel. Mutual pal Richard Branson hosted the singer, 49, and the Yellowstone star, 68, on Necker Island, his private oasis in the British Virgin Islands, over Thanksgiving. “They definitely had a connection,” says a source. “Jewel found him very charming.” She even gave Kevin — who was seen with his arms wrapped around Jewel’s waist during the trip — a shout-out on Instagram for supporting the annual charity tennis tournament she helps run on the island. “[He] was kind enough to mentor our kids this year,” Jewel wrote.