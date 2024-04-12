Jewel Breaks Silence on Kevin Costner Dating Rumors

Jewel has broken her silence about rumors she’s dating Kevin Costner after the pair was spotted out together on several occasions showing PDA since his divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

“He’s a great person,” Jewel, 49, told Elle in an interview published on Wednesday April 10, as the publication noted she was “blushing.” The “Who Will Save Your Soul” songstress added that “the public fascination is intense for sure,” when it comes to her relationship with Kevin, 69, while playing it coy.

Jewel first shared her connection to the Oscar winner when thanking him in a November 28, 2023, Instagram post for being part of her Inspiring Children Foundation charity, where the pair celebrated at an event on Richard Branson’s Necker Island.

“Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event w @richardbranson to raise funds for our kids. … @kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self – who also plays a mean game of doubles!” she wrote in the caption. Jewel posed with Kevin in a group photo she shared in a carousel of snapshots from the event, as they matched in white outfits.

Photographs emerged on December 8, 2023, of the Yellowstone star with his arms around Jewel’s waist while she appeared to be addressing an audience during the foundation’s event.

“Kevin and Jewel had an extremely high opinion of each other and have always gotten along great. They check a lot of boxes for each other,” a source told Us Weekly following their PDA photos in December 2023, adding that their romance began “organically” over their love of music.

“He’s really into his [band, Modern West], and singing, and she’s very much a part of that country-and-western world,” the insider revealed, adding that Kevin and Jewel ran in the same social circles “for years” before their romance began. “Some of their mutual friends joke how it’s surprising they didn’t get together years ago.”

“There’s no pressure of expectation here,” the source added. “Kevin just wants to go with the flow — and so does she. But the consensus is that he’s found a real keeper in Jewel and that this has the makings of something that could be very special.”

Getty Images

Kevin married Christine, 50, in September 2004, at his ranch in Aspen, Colorado, after a five-year romance. The welcomed sons Cayden in May 2007, Hayes, in February 2009 and daughter Grace in 2010.

The former handbag designer filed for divorce from Kevin on May 1, 2023, after 18 years or marriage. After a contentious battle over child support and her living situation, the pair came to a divorce settlement in September 2023.

“Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings,” a representative for the Waterworld star said in a joint statement released Sept. 19. The former couple’s divorce was finalized on February 16, 2024.

Jewel was married to former rodeo champion Ty Murray from August 2008 through July 2014. They share a son, Kase, who was born in July 2011.