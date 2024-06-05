Kevin Costner is picking himself up off the floor following dismal opening reviews for Horizon: An American Saga, but he’s vowing it’s not over yet — blaming certain sections of Hollywood for ganging up on him out of spite.

The four-part epic Western film, produced by, directed by and starring the Oscar winner, premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 19 (Chapter 2 will arrive in August while the third and fourth parts have yet to set release dates). However, critics mostly panned the film ahead of its wide release on June 28.

“Kevin is still holding out hope that the final arbiter of HAASP1 will be the millions of fans who have fueled Yellowstone‘s success over the last five years and made that show, for a time, the biggest thing on television,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The 69-year-old has had a tough year. He got divorced from his wife Christine Baumgartner, fought publicly with the Yellowstone bosses and had to make the Horizon films with his own money. So when the first part of his American Saga bombed at Cannes, it was a mighty blow to his ego.

“Kevin was warned by marketing execs that he could get hit in the press over this film, and that has now happened,” the source says. “The critical beatdown he took in Cannes stings, it stings a lot, but Kevin has defied the odds before and he’s even made massive hits out of movies critics didn’t entirely get at first, most notably 1992’s The Bodyguard.”

And even though Kevin is the recipient of two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards and a Primetime Emmy Award, the insider notes that Hollywood was not showing him the love this time around.

“What’s more irritating to Kevin is that he really doesn’t feel like he has the film industry behind him on this big swing, and he encounters naysayers at every turn,” says the source. “It’s supremely annoying to him after all he’s done for Hollywood and especially for the Western genre.”

Still, Kevin is optimistic the fans will rally behind him upon Horizon‘s release. “He is a man of faith and of hope and even if the town isn’t on his side, he’s got a track record of entertaining people by following his muse and sticking to his principles,” the source says. “It’s not like he hasn’t had flops before, but the biggest successes, the movies that made him a legend, always started out being underestimated.”

Adds the insider, “So, we’ll see what’s happens in June when this movie comes out. Kevin still might have his Hollywood ending after all!”