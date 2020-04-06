The sweetest mommy-daughter duo around! Khloé Kardashian and her baby girl, True Thompson, played with some cute Instagram filters on Sunday, April 5. “Are you a bunny?” KoKo, 35, asked in the first clip of her soon-to-be 2-year-old with long white ears and a pink nose.

“Yes!” True exclaimed. If you think that’s adorable … just wait. “I’m TuTu!” the Kar-Jenner kiddo giggled after seeing herself with a princess filter on. Needless to say, we are living for Khloé’s quarantine content amid the coronavirus outbreak. That said, True won’t be able to celebrate her upcoming birthday on April 12 with all of her friends and family. Thankfully, KoKo is still going to make it the best day ever!

“Even though everyone is still going to be quarantining, Khloe is going to make True’s birthday as spectacular as possible,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “She plans on FaceTiming or Zooming the entire family so True has a fabulous day.” According to In Touch, KoKo’s ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, is self-isolating with her for the sake of their little one.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

“She’s happy that Tristan is in the picture, he loves his daughter and they’re getting along better than she expected,” the insider continued. “But she’s upset that True’s cousins won’t be there to celebrate. That’s why she’ll probably have two birthday parties — one on April 12 and another one once the ban is lifted and everyone can come over. “

Considering how amazing True’s first birthday party was, we have no doubt Khloé will do everything she can to make sure this year is just as special! In 2019, the Good American mogul decorated her entire house in pink streamers, balloons and flowers. Additionally, KoKo had plenty of delicious treats for the guests — including cookies with pictures of True and her family on them.

We can’t wait to see what the proud parent comes up with this year!

