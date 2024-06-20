Marriage is still in the cards for Khloé Kardashian. The reality star has been hesitant to start dating again after her split from Tristan Thompson in 2021, but admitted on the Thursday, June 20, episode of The Kardashians that she still plans to settle down with someone in the future.

When a producer asked Khloé, 39, if she thinks she’ll ever be in love again, the Good American founder responded, “Oh yeah. 100 percent. I can’t tap out now, I’m not even 40! One day I will be married again. I love love. I will get my fairy tale. I know one day that will happen. I’m just not there right now.”

Season 5 of The Kardashians has featured Khloé receiving backlash from family members, particularly Kim Kardashian, for not wanting to leave the house. Khloé has insisted that she’s perfectly happy being at home with her kids and has no desire to invite anybody else into their lives yet.

“When I’m at the place I want to date, I will,” she confirmed. “If I like the person, I’ll publicize it.” She also admitted, “I’m happy. I’m having a great old time, whatever I am doing. I just love it.”

Khloé shares daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 22 months, with ex Tristan, 33. Just days after the pair’s surrogate became pregnant with Tatum in 2021, the Hulu star found out Tristan had cheated on her and fathered a baby with another woman. It was not the first time he was caught being unfaithful. She also dealt with infidelity during her relationship with Lamar Odom, whom she married in 2009. They separated in 2013 and finalized their divorce in 2016.

“I definitely think what I’ve been through is a factor [as to] why I’m not just like, ‘Let’s just start dating again,’” she explained. “I don’t want to f–k up my kids. So much has already transpired that could potentially f–k them up that I don’t want to add to that by adding somebody new to the mix. So far people have been very disappointing. I’m just not going to open myself up the same way I once did. But I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. I think that’s what growing up is. You learn to protect yourself.”

Khloé has also confirmed multiple times that she has no plans to get back together with Tristan following the paternity scandal. “The door is closed,” she told Scott Disick on the June 6 episode of The Kardashians. She also added in a confessional, “This is life. We all gotta grow up and move on.”