Scott Disick Thought He and Khloe Would Be Celibate

Scott Disick seemingly didn’t have much hope for his and Khloé Kardashian’s future dating lives. The dad of three revealed that he thought he and Khloé would remain single forever during a conversation about jumping back into the dating pool.

Khloé, 39, was discussing how ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson living next door to her didn’t affect if she had men over for dates during the ​Thursday, June 6 episode of The Kardashians.

“If he wanted to torture himself, that’s on him. You wanna see all these men pulling up to my house?” the mom of two said to Scott, 41.

Scott, who was caught off guard, replied, “Wait. What? I thought you don’t want to do that.”

The ​Good American cofounder scoffed and said that she planned to date “eventually” and wondered if Scott thought she was going to “be celibate for the rest of her life.”

“Well, yeah, I thought we both were,” Scott replied.

Khloé clarified that she simply wasn’t interested in dating at this particular point in her life.

“I don’t want to [find a boyfriend]. Once I am done with the kids at 9, I have limited time,” she explained. “I have to be up at 4:30, so from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. is my time. I’m not sharing it with a man. I’m not sharing my TV and I am not sharing my bed.”

Scott then admitted that it would “be nice to grow old with somebody.”

Khloé shares two children, True, 6, and Tatum, 22 months, ​with Tristan, 33. The NBA player and Khloé dated ​on-and-off from 2016 until 2022, but in January of that year, Tristan revealed he fathered a child with his personal trainer, Maralee Nichols. He apologized publicly to Khloé at the time ​and in July 2022, they announced they were expecting their second child via surrogate. They welcomed Tatum the following month.​

​As for Scott, he and Kourtney Kardashian met in Mexico in 2006 at a party thrown by Girls Gone Wild’s Joe Francis. The world was introduced to the couple when Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007, and Scott was a regular on the show.

Fans saw Kourtney, 45, and Scott go through several ups and downs throughout their relationship including Kourtney accusing him of cheating in the KUWTK season 2 premiere. Throughout their relationship, they welcomed three children, Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9. Scott and Kourtney officially called it quits in July 2015. Since then, she married Travis Barker and welcomed baby Rocky in November 2023.