Dating is far from Khloé Kardashian’s mind and reconciling with ex Tristan Thompson is also not in the cards. The reality star opened up about her love life while chatting with Scott Disick during the Thursday, June 6, episode of The Kardashians.

“I don’t want to [find a boyfriend],” Khloé, 39, insisted. “Once I’m done with the kids at 9 [p.m.], I have limited time. I have to be up at 4:30 [a.m.] 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m – that’s my time. I’m not sharing it with a man. I’m not sharing my TV. I’m not sharing my bed.”

Scott, 40, then questioned whether there’s “any hope for Tristan,” to which Khloé quickly responded, “No.” When he clarified, “That door’s closed?” she added, “Scott. Ugh. Like, the door is closed.”

In a confessional, the Good American founder explained, “Are you kidding me? This is life. We all gotta grow up and move on.” After years of dating on-and-off, Khloé broke up with Tristan, 33, for good in December 2022. Her decision came after she learned that he had gotten another woman pregnant. She found out about the paternity scandal just days after she and the NBA star had one of their frozen embryos implanted in a surrogate. Their son, Tatum, was born in July 2022.

Despite these ups and downs, Khloé and Tristan have maintained an amicable coparenting relationship. Since the split, fans, friends and family members have questioned when Khloé plans on trying to move on with someone new.

“I feel like everyone has been really judgy about how I spend my time because I’m not dating,” she complained. “I stopped dating Tristan when Tatum was in utero. So, I don’t know, two-and-a-half years I’m not dating. It’s not that crazy.”

The Kardashians episode was filmed in the fall of 2023 when Tristan had just moved back to Ohio from Los Angeles after being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. “Now that he’s in Cleveland, this is really, really healthy for us,” Khloé admitted. “Because when Tristan was [living] next door, he was always over. He loved the routine.”

Despite being against dating in the moment, Khloé didn’t shut the door on love in her future. “You think I’m just gonna be celibate for the rest of my life?” she asked Scott. However, she explained why she wasn’t rushing into anything.

“Let’s just say I’m dating,” she hypothetically told producers. “I have no idea how you’re supposed to date when you have kids. Because I’m not bringing you to my home where my kids are and I’m not going to your home where you’re gonna chop me up in your basement and kill me. And I’m also not going to a public restaurant or space where people can take pictures and you’re gonna be another notch on my belt in the public’s eye. I don’t f–king think so!”