Scott Disick and Ex Chloe Bartoli Get Cozy in St. Barts Nearly 10 Years After Calling It Quits [Photos]

Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Scott Disick reunited with ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli in St. Barts over the holidays.

Scott, 40, and Chloe, 33, had a very on-again, off-again relationship beginning in 2010, when he was on a break from Kourtney Kardashian. Now, more than a decade later, the pair were seen getting cozy on the beach with Chloe rocking a pink striped bikini and Scott donning green shorts as they took a dip in the crystal clear Caribbean waters.

Keep scrolling to see more photos from Scott and Chloe’s reunion.