Get ready for your daily dose of True Thompson sweetness! Proud mama Khloé Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to share some adorable video clips of her 23-month-old daughter preparing a meal for her doll in her toy kitchen inside her dreamy playhouse. Needless to say, we were so thrilled to see the tiny tot enjoying some normalcy with mom amid social distancing measures in Los Angeles.

In the snaps, the little girl could be seen taking toy food and plates back and forth between the doll’s highchair, the kitchen “counter” and her mama’s lap. LOL! After clearing her doll’s plate, True started bringing items to her mother, who finally asked, “Did you make this?” Her response was a resounding “yes!” as she brought a tray of toy food to Khloé, saying she’d made that too. So cute.

Instagram

It’s no surprise to see the Kar-Jenner kid thriving in the ~kitchen~. In fact, baby True was actually cooking up a storm for her mama on March 26, when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared similar video clips of her daughter in her playhouse. “Are you going to cook for me?” she asked True, who originally said “no” before deciding to grace her mother with her skills.

We love seeing the baby make a happy home in her baby-sized home — something she undoubtedly picked up from her mom and dad Tristan Thompson. Despite the fact that a bombshell cheating scandal broke the couple apart for good in February 2019, it’s clear the former flames have made great efforts to coparent in the best way they know how.

Instagram

On March 16, the Good American founder proved her attempts to stay strong with her ex, 29, have been pretty successful. “The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!” Khloé captioned a photo of herself and her daughter. “Does this mean [they’re] back together?” a fan wondered about the reality star and her baby daddy in the comments section. “It means her parents love her beyond measure,” KoKo replied.

Gotta love a cute little family just doing their thing!