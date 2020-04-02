Playdate! Khloé Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to share sweet new video clips of herself playing tag with her daughter, True Thompson, and soaking up some sunshine amid social distancing measures in Los Angeles. The proud mama showed off the adorable playtime moment on April 1.

In a series of four vids, the tiny tot, 23 months, could be seen running away from her mama, 35, while giggling up a storm in a white patterned dress. “I’m gonna get you!” the Good American founder could be heard from behind the camera as she followed the toddler as they played. So sweet!

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian Instagram

It’s no surprise to see the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star fawning over her only daughter. An insider told Life & Style exclusively that True “makes her want to be a better person.” In fact, the source went even further. “Hands down, True is the best thing that’s ever happened to Khloé,” they gushed.

The reality starlet actually “credits motherhood” and her “curious and adventurous” daughter for giving her a new perspective on life and living — which really shows how ready KoKo was to be a mom. “She admits that her life was pretty superficial … before True,” the insider added. “Obviously, she’s still all about the glam and looking her best, but Khloé’s become more spiritual and empathetic.”

Because of her deep dedication to her only child, Khloe plans to give her the most “spectacular birthday as possible” despite the self-isolation period, the source revealed. They even added she “plans on FaceTiming or Zooming the entire family so True has a fabulous day.” How sweet.

According to In Touch, the Kar-Jenner babe has been quarantining with baby daddy and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, so it seems as though he’ll definitely be present for the birthday festivities.

“She’s happy that Tristan is in the picture. He loves his daughter and they’re getting along better than she expected,” the insider explained. “But she’s upset that True’s cousins won’t be there to celebrate. That’s why she’ll probably have two birthday parties — one on April 12 and another one once the ban is lifted and everyone can come over.”