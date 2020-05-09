Courtesy of @khloekardashian/Instagram

Lookin’ good, girl! Khloé Kardashian took to her Instagram feed to share a new workout selfie on May 8 — and her abs are seriously impressive. The blonde beauty threw up a peace sign in the photo, flaunting her incredibly toned tummy in a Good American bra and leggings set with constellations on them. So cute.

Fans and followers raved about the 36-year-old in the comments section and KoKo even gave one fellow mama some words of encouragement. “Saving this for post-baby body inspo,” the user wrote, to which Khlo replied, “Hahaha oh, I remember the stage you’re in. I couldn’t wait. LOL trust me, enjoy. You’ll be back before you know it.”

It makes sense the KUWTK star would have solid advice for those struggling with body image and weight loss. After all, she’s been through it.

“For me, I was overweight — I was unhealthy — for a lot of my life. I started going to the gym during my divorce, like a significant and consistent amount for my mental [health],” she explained the effects of her 2013 split from ex-husband Lamar Odom on Jay Shetty‘s “On Purpose” podcast in October 2019. “I needed a release and I needed to feel strong and I just needed to get rid of all these thoughts.”

Aside from the mental health benefits, the entrepreneur noticed her body was changing, too. The Revenge Body host said losing weight then turned into a “competitive streak” for her. “It started as that but it was never my goal. It was never: ‘I want to look good in a bikini.’ It was never my goal,” she added. “I just wanted to feel good mentally. And, I think when you start putting yourself first, you start feeling so much better.”

It seems as though her daughter, True Thompson, keeps the reality starlet on her toes, which only adds to her drive to stay healthy and be an “active mom.”

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“I’ve always been good with kids, but she gives you a different kind of patience. And, when you feel like you’re exhausted and you can’t go on with your day when you’re around your own child, you get this surge of energy,” she said of her 2-year-old, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. “You’re just like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to keep going.’ You just figure it out. I want to be here as long as I can. I would say it’s a different type of patience, it’s softer patience.”