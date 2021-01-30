Raw and real. Khloé Kardashian proudly flaunted her stretch marks in a steamy bikini photo on Instagram on Saturday, January 30.

“I love my stripes,” the 36-year-old captioned a snapshot of herself from the side, where stretch marks could be seen on her hip. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked a purple bikini in the photo, which showed off her fit figure. The proud mother also included a zebra emoji in the post.

The reality star, who gave birth to daughter True Thompson in April 2018, has done a lot of fitness work since then to sculpt her post-baby body. However, the Good American founder is OK with doing it all over again if she gets pregnant.

Khloé “definitely wants to have another baby” with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, an insider exclusively told Life & Style earlier this month. The Revenge Body host is even “open to marriage if things work out” with the NBA player, 29.

“She envisions her dream wedding,” the source added. “But the timing needs to be right before she reaches the point of walking down the aisle.” Her older sister Kim Kardashian is “all for” the couple — who split in April 2019 after Tristan kissed Kylie Jenner‘s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods during a night of partying — tying the knot when Khloé feels ready to, a second source revealed to Life & Style.

The California native and the Boston Celtics player started dating in 2016. After two cheating scandals, the pair split for over a year before reconciling amid the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020. They quarantined together with their daughter, 2, in Calabasas, California, and rekindled their romance.

In December 2020, Khloé was spotted wearing a massive pear-shaped diamond ring while out with her daughter in Boston during a trip to visit Tristan, who had just moved to Massachusetts from Los Angeles to play for the Celtics. Though the huge rock instantly sparked engagement rumors, an insider told Life & Style that the Canadian native “surprised” Khloé with a “promise ring” to show his dedication to her.



“Tristan is going above and beyond to make it up to Khloé after the cheating scandal and prove his commitment,” the source explained. “He feels ready to marry her, but she needs to totally trust him first — and it will take more than a million-dollar ring, but they’re making progress and things are going well between them.”